'Recognize, remember and reflect': Firefighter memorial dedicated in Elgin

An idea more than three decades in the making came to fruition Saturday with the dedication of a plaza to memorialize firefighters who have served in Elgin and throughout the state.

The Illinois Firefighters' Memorial Plaza recognizes firefighters who have died in the line of duty across the state, as well as active and retired firefighters who have died each year from Elgin and surrounding communities.

The plaza, on the grounds of George Van De Voorde Firefighter Memorial Park at the Elgin Fire Barn No. 5 Museum, came about due to the efforts of neighborhood residents, retired firefighters, past and present museum members, and a steering committee.

The brick-and-stone plaza at 533 St. Charles St., encircles a water fountain and a bronze statue of a firefighter holding an ax.

"We're so excited to be here to dedicate this new site," said retired Elgin Fire Chief Michael Falese. "We're proud to stand with all of the Illinois fire departments today."

Elgin Fire Chief Robb Cagann, Mayor David Kaptain and Elk Grove Village Fire Chief Rich Mikel, who is president of the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association, were among the officials at the plaza dedication Saturday morning and lead the 30th annual memorial service.

"This plaza represents and honors all Illinois firefighters and will be a place to recognize, remember and reflect on those who came before us," Cagann said.

