FBI looking for suspect in Plainfield bank robbery
Updated 11/5/2022 12:25 PM
The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank late Friday afternoon in Plainfield, authorities said Saturday.
FBI agents responded to a robbery at the BMO Harris Bank branch at 15101 Route 59 about 4:15 p.m. Friday. The suspect gave the teller a note demanding funds, but did not display a weapon or imply that he had one, the FBI said.
Authorities didn't say how much money the man may have taken from the bank. No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as a man in his 30s with a medium build who was wearing a dark zip-up hoodie, dark baseball hat and blue surgical mask. On Saturday, the FBI released grainy surveillance images from inside the bank.
The public can report tips at (312) 421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.
