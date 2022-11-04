Route 120 closed near Grayslake after crash

Route 120 is closed in both directions between Ivanhoe Road and Route 83 near Grayslake following a crash earlier today.

The traffic-monitoring website sigalert.com reported the crash just after 6 a.m.

Authorities said the county's Major Crash Assistance Team has been activated to investigate the crash due to the severity of injuries involved.

Traffic cameras in the area show police diverting motorists around the intersection of Route 120 and Route 83.

No additional details about the crash were immediately available.