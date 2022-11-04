One dead after early morning crash on Route 120 in Grayslake

A 73-year-old Grayslake man died following a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Route 120 early this morning in Grayslake.

Grayslake police said the unidentified man was driving a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer east on Route 120 near Ivanhoe Road just before 5:30 a.m. when he suffered an undetermined medical emergency and veered into oncoming traffic, where his vehicle struck a tractor-trailer head-on.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a passenger in the Trailblazer and the driver of the tractor-trailer were uninjured.

Route 120 was closed for nearly four hours as investigators examined the crash site. The road reopened at about 10 a.m.