Illinois records 235 COVID-19 deaths in October, fewest since July

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 11.6% of eligible Illinois residents have received an updated COVID-19 booster shot. Associated Press File Photo/July 2020

Illinois recorded 235 COVID-19 deaths in October, the fewest since July and the fourth lowest monthly total since the outset of the pandemic in March of 2020.

Illinois Department of Public Health records show the state ended October averaging nine COVID-19 deaths a day.

Over the past week, Illinois has recorded 54 more COVID-19 deaths, bring the state's death toll from the virus to 35,289.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 315 of every 100,000 Illinois residents have died from COVID-19. That's the 20th lowest rate among the 50 states, and includes 4,769 probable deaths as well.

Hawaii and Vermont have the lowest per capita death rate from COVID-19 at 120 per 100,000 residents, according to CDC figures. Mississippi has the highest rate at 436 deaths per 100,000 residents.

IDPH officials are also reporting 1,081 patients are being treated in hospitals statewide for COVID-19 infections, 136 of whom are in ICU beds.

A week ago, there were 1,080 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state.

The state also recorded 14,225 new cases this week, up 4.2% from a week ago.

IDPH officials announced plans to distribute a million rapid antigen COVID-19 tests to residents in "economically disadvantaged ZIP codes" outside Chicago through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation.

"COVID-19 tests remain a critical tool that can help limit the spread of the virus," IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said. "A positive test early in the course of your illness allows you to protect yourself by providing an opportunity to seek treatment earlier, likely reducing severe disease. A positive test also allows you to protect your loved ones and community by knowing when to stay home and not spread the disease to others."

The tests are available through the foundation's Project Act website, accesscovidtests.org, and will be delivered to qualifying homes.

Vohra encourages eligible residents to take advantage of vaccination opportunities, noting risk of severe outcomes like hospitalization and death are significantly reduced by getting inoculated.

Currently, the CDC is reporting 11.6% of all eligible Illinois residents 5 and older have received an updated booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, specifically designed to fight the currently dominant strains of the virus. That's up from 10% of the eligible population a week ago.

Only 11 states have higher uptake of the new booster shot, CDC records show.