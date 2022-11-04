Buffalo Grove High School student struck by van near school
Updated 11/4/2022 7:07 PM
A Buffalo Grove High School student was struck by a van late Friday morning in Arlington Heights.
Arlington Heights firefighters and police officers responded at 11:48 a.m. to the intersection of Dundee and Arlington Heights roads south of the school and found an injured 16-year-old girl in the roadway, the police department said in a news release.
A 2015 Nissan NV200 was northbound on Arlington Heights Road on a green traffic signal when the girl ran through a crosswalk and was struck, police said.
The girl was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the news release.
The driver of the Nissan, a 71-year-old man from Mundelein, was not injured. No citations were issued.
