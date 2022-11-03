Lake County man found guilty of killing woman in dispute over PlayStation

After deliberating for less than two hours Thursday, a Lake County jury found a Round Lake-area man guilty on charges he murdered a 48-year-old woman in 2019 during a dispute over a pawned video game console.

Alonzo Campos Jr., 23, now faces up to 60 years in prison for his convictions on five counts of first-degree murder and two counts of home invasion stemming from the slaying. A sentencing hearing is pending.

Authorities say Campos entered the Round Lake Beach home of Mariana Castro-Tellez about 4:30 a.m. May 17, 2019, to collect money for a PlayStation 4 he'd pawned to a person living there.

According to prosecutors, Campos shot Castro-Tellez four times with a BB gun and stabbed her with a kitchen knife. The Lake County coroner's office later determined she died as a result of sharp force trauma injuries.

Police from Round Lake Beach and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force used cameras in the area to track Campos walking to the victim's home before the killing, then running from the residence about the same time a relative of Castro-Tellez called police to report hearing shots.

The family member who called police was able to identify Campos on the video, prosecutors said.