Proud Boy from Aurora who bragged he 'bonked 2 cops' pleads guilty to Jan. 6 role

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier on Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Associated Press

A member of the Proud Boys from Aurora admitted he bragged about his "rally cry" and that he "bonked 2 cops" during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol as he pleaded guilty Wednesday to his role in the event.

James Robert "Jim Bob" Elliott faced what appeared to be the most serious charges brought against an Illinois resident in connection with the Capitol breach. On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers.

Federal guidelines call for a sentence of roughly three or four years in prison, according to Elliot's plea agreement.

Elliott has also agreed to pay $2,000 in restitution. His sentencing is set for Feb. 10.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.