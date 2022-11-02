Pennies for Pies to benefit Loaves and Fishes

The Naperville Park District is collecting donations for its 16th annual Pennies for Pies drive to benefit Loaves and Fishes.

The park district's preschool classrooms are encouraging donations of any amount to help fund the purchase of pumpkin pies for residents in need through Loaves and Fishes Community Services.

Donations can be made through Nov. 18 either in person at numerous park district facilities or online at www.napervilleparks.org.

In addition to collections in the preschool classrooms, donations can be made at the Fort Hill Activity Center, the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center, Knoch Knolls Nature Center, Springbrook Golf Course and Naperbrook Golf Course.

Last year, community donations provided 120 pies to Loaves and Fishes to make Thanksgiving dinner more enjoyable for families in need.