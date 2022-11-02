 

Pennies for Pies to benefit Loaves and Fishes

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 11/2/2022 12:11 PM

The Naperville Park District is collecting donations for its 16th annual Pennies for Pies drive to benefit Loaves and Fishes.

The park district's preschool classrooms are encouraging donations of any amount to help fund the purchase of pumpkin pies for residents in need through Loaves and Fishes Community Services.

 

Donations can be made through Nov. 18 either in person at numerous park district facilities or online at www.napervilleparks.org.

In addition to collections in the preschool classrooms, donations can be made at the Fort Hill Activity Center, the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center, Knoch Knolls Nature Center, Springbrook Golf Course and Naperbrook Golf Course.

Last year, community donations provided 120 pies to Loaves and Fishes to make Thanksgiving dinner more enjoyable for families in need.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 