New leader chosen for Cook County Land Bank Authority

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle has selected Jessica Caffrey as the new executive director of Cook County Land Bank Authority, which works to acquire and promote redevelopment and reuse of vacant, abandoned, foreclosed or tax-delinquent properties.

Caffrey brings more than two decades of real estate leadership to the new role, including her most recent work as deputy bureau chief for Cook County Bureau of Asset Management. While at BAM, Caffrey has led a real estate portfolio that includes 234 properties that cover more than 19 million square feet.

"Jessica is the right person at the right time with the energy, vision and depth of knowledge to lead the Land Bank Authority into an exciting new chapter," Preckwinkle said in an announcement of the appointment.

Prior to joining Cook County in 2012, Caffrey worked for the Chicago Housing Authority where, among other responsibilities, she strategically planned and coordinated the redevelopment process for the Oakwood Shores community. Caffrey received her bachelor's degree from DePaul University and her Master of Science in Real Estate from Roosevelt University.