 

Lake County man jailed on charges he punched deputy during traffic stop

  • Carlos Ambriz-Abrego

    Carlos Ambriz-Abrego

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 
Updated 11/2/2022 4:35 PM

A Round Lake-area man is behind bars after officials say he punched a female Lake County sheriff's deputy twice in the face during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon.

Carlos Ambriz-Abrego, 50, of the 24300 block of West Stub Avenue, is charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting arrest causing injury and a number of traffic-related offenses stemming from the encounter.

 

Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that investigators might recommend additional charges against Ambriz-Abrego, including driving under the influence.

During a Wednesday morning bond hearing, Judge Theodore Potkonjak set Ambriz-Abrego's bail at $200,000. He must put up $20,000 in order to leave jail while the case is ongoing.

Officials said witnesses spotted Ambriz-Abrego driving his Chevy truck into oncoming lanes of traffic and running vehicles off the roadway at about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday. The first deputy to encounter Ambriz-Abrego found him sleeping behind the wheel of his truck near Wilson and Rollins roads in Ingleside, Covelli said.

When a few knocks on the window didn't wake Ambriz-Abrego, the deputy became concerned he was having a medical episode and tried to break a rear window, at which point Ambriz-Abrego woke up and sped off on Wilson Road, Covelli said.

The deputy chased him down in her squad car and eventually pulled Ambriz-Abrego over near Wilson Road and Route 59, Covelli said. The deputy said Ambriz-Abrego appeared intoxicated and tried to start his truck during the traffic stop, so the deputy snatched the man's keys and tossed them away.

Ambriz-Abrego refused to leave the car, officials said, and when the deputy tried to remove him he punched her twice in the face.

Ambriz-Abrego's attorney, public defender Gregory Ticsay, said in court it's possible his client was having a diabetic episode.

"It's plausible the diabetic issue could have been part of the process, driving in the wrong lane, passing out and those type of things," Potkonjak said. "But punching a female officer twice in the face probably isn't part of that."

Ambriz-Abrego's next court date is Dec. 8.

Covelli said the deputy was back to work Wednesday thanks to her "toughness and tenacity."

