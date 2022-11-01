Trial underway for man accused of killing Round Lake Beach woman over video game console dispute

Testimony began Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of killing a 48-year-old woman in her Round Lake Beach home over a dispute stemming from a pawned video game console.

Alonzo Campos Jr., 23, of the Round Lake Beach area, is accused of entering the home of Mariana Castro-Tellez around 4:30 a.m. May 17, 2019 to collect money for a PlayStation 4 he'd pawned to a person living there. A family member called police at 4:41 a.m. to report hearing shots fired. Officers found Castro-Tellez dead in an upstairs bedroom.

Investigators said they determined Campos shot Castro-Tellez, who also went by the name Mariana Reyes, several times with a BB gun before grabbing a kitchen knife and fatally stabbing her.

Nearby home surveillance systems recorded Campos fleeing on foot after stabbing the victim, police said. A relative of Castro-Tellez identified Campos from surveillance images and said he had tried and failed to collect money for the video game console weeks earlier.

Campos is charged with five counts of first-degree murder and has been held at the Lake County jail since May 2019. If found guilty on any murder charge, he could face up to 60 years in prison. Campos also is charged with two felony counts of home invasion, which could carry 30 more years in prison.

Lake County state's attorney's office spokeswoman Sara Avalos said the trial is expected to continue through the end of the week.