Police: Man used "finger gun" while robbing Arlington Heights store

Arlington Heights police have arrested a Rolling Meadows man on allegations he robbed a store last week while holding a finger in his pocket and pretending it was a gun.

David Wasinski, 28, faces charges of aggravated robbery and robbery stemming from the holdup of the business on the 0-100 block of West Golf Road, authorities say.

According to police, a man entered the business about 4:10 p.m. Thursday and demanded cash from the register while aiming his hidden finger like a gun. The store clerk complied, and the man left on a bicycle heading west on Golf Road, police said.

The store clerk called police, and a patrol officer stopped Wasinski at Millbrook Lane and Golf Road, just west of the business.

Police said Wasinski then suffered a medical episode that required the fire department to take him to a hospital, where he remained for a couple of days. After he was released from the hospital, he was charged, police said.

Wasinski is being held without bail in the Cook County jail. He's scheduled to appear in court Nov. 16.