One injured in Libertyville crash
Updated 11/1/2022 6:13 PM
One person was injured in a collision Tuesday afternoon in Libertyville.
Firefighters responded at 1:53 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 45 and Winchester Road, according to a department news release.
One person was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center with nonlifethreatening injuries.
Authorities said two other people declined treatment.
The crash is still under investigation.
