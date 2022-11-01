One injured in Libertyville crash

One person was injured in a collision Tuesday afternoon in Libertyville.

Firefighters responded at 1:53 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 45 and Winchester Road, according to a department news release.

One person was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center with nonlifethreatening injuries.

Authorities said two other people declined treatment.

The crash is still under investigation.