 

One injured in Libertyville crash

 
By Jonah Nink
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 11/1/2022 6:13 PM

One person was injured in a collision Tuesday afternoon in Libertyville.

Firefighters responded at 1:53 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 45 and Winchester Road, according to a department news release.

 

One person was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center with nonlifethreatening injuries.

Authorities said two other people declined treatment.

The crash is still under investigation.

