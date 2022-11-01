New online platform launched for Lake County sewer, water bills

Lake County has launched a new online payment platform to make it easier for customers to view and pay their water and sewer bills.

The portal, waterbill.lakecountyil.gov, is user-friendly and allows customers to manage accounts anywhere at anytime, according to the Lake County public works department.

Customers are encouraged to create an account and register to allow them to receive bills electronically or make payments anywhere there is internet access. Other features includes autopay, paying by text message and going paperless. Customers currently enrolled in autopay will automatically transfer to the new platform, but are encouraged to register to access account information anytime.