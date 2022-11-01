Car-bicycle crash in Bensenville sends one to hospital
Updated 11/1/2022 8:57 PM
One person was hospitalized after a car struck a bicycle Tuesday night in Bensenville, according to the Bensenville Police Department.
Firefighters about 6:30 p.m. responded to the intersection of South York Road and East Grand Avenue.
The crash is still under investigation.
