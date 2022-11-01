Brother, sister identified as victims killed in crash with school bus
Updated 11/1/2022 4:29 PM
A brother and sister -- Emil Diewald, 19, and Grace Diewald, 20 -- were killed in Monday's crash with a school bus near Campton Hills, the Kane County coroner confirmed Tuesday.
The siblings were passengers in a Lexus that hit the back of a school bus on Empire Road as the bus was taking children home from Lily Lake Grade School in Maple Park.
The driver and another passenger in the car were injured. No bus riders were injured.
A friend of the Diewalds has started a GoFundMe campaign to help the family with expenses.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.