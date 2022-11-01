Brother, sister identified as victims killed in crash with school bus

A brother and sister -- Emil Diewald, 19, and Grace Diewald, 20 -- were killed in Monday's crash with a school bus near Campton Hills, the Kane County coroner confirmed Tuesday.

The siblings were passengers in a Lexus that hit the back of a school bus on Empire Road as the bus was taking children home from Lily Lake Grade School in Maple Park.

The driver and another passenger in the car were injured. No bus riders were injured.

A friend of the Diewalds has started a GoFundMe campaign to help the family with expenses.