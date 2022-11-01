Aurora man sentenced to five years in prison for beating pregnant girlfriend

An Aurora man has been sentenced to five years in prison for his conviction on charges he repeatedly punched and kicked his pregnant girlfriend.

Alexander Authement, 29, of the 1200 block of Andover Court, was sentenced Monday by DuPage County Judge Michael Reidy. On Sept. 9, Reidy found Authement guilty of four counts of aggravated battery -- pregnant victim and four counts of domestic battery.

Authorities say the beating occurred March 23, when Authement argued with his girlfriend, who was six months pregnant. He punched her in the face, pushed her to the ground and began kicking her until others pulled Authement off her, authorities said.

The baby was not harmed.

At the time, Authement was on probation on a domestic battery case out of Kane County involving the same victim.

Authement has been held in the DuPage County jail since his arrest.

He still awaits disposition on 20 counts of indirect criminal contempt of court. Prosecutors allege that when he was arraigned April 18, the judge told him he was to have no contact with the victim. But, they say, he called her 20 times from the jail over the next four days. His next court date on that case is Nov. 15.