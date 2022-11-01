$1 million Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold at Prospect Heights liquor store

Coachlite Liquors in Prospect Heights sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket that matched all five numbers in Sunday's midday drawing and is worth $1 million. Courtesy of Illinois Lottery

A $1 million Illinois Lucky Day Lotto ticket was sold at a Prospect Heights liquor store, matching all five numbers in Sunday's midday drawing.

The ticket was purchased at Coachlite Liquors, 7 S. Wolf Road, by someone who the owners hope is one of their regular customers.

Owner Mi Kim said she doesn't know who the winner is yet, but there's reason to believe it's someone familiar to her.

"I have absolutely no clue, but my husband and I have owned this store for over 10 years, and we pretty much know every customer that shops at our store," Kim said in a statement issued by the Illinois Lottery. "We really hope it's one of our regular lottery players -- that would be the icing on the cake."

For selling the ticket, Kim and her husband will receive $10,000 -- which is 1% of the ticket buyer's prize.

The winning numbers were 18-23-29-44-45.

Kim related how she received the news.

"A customer called our store this morning to inform us that we had sold a winning lottery ticket," she said. "At first, I thought the customer was talking about the massive Powerball jackpot. Although it wasn't the big one, we are very excited that our store played a role in making someone's lottery dream come true with a million-dollar win."

The winner has one year from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.