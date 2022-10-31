Two dead after SUV rear-ends school bus near Campton Hills, but no students injured

Two people were killed and two others were injured Monday afternoon when the driver of an SUV with three passengers rear-ended a Central Community Unit School District 301 bus carrying 24 elementary school students, Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said Monday evening. The students and the school bus driver were not injured. Hain said.

Hain said the crash happened about 3:45 p.m. on Empire Road between Burlington Road and Route 47 near Campton Hills. Investigators believe the driver of the Lexus SUV made no attempt to slow down before crashing into the rear of the school bus, Hain said.

Hain did not share any information about the four occupants of the SUV other than to say one man and one woman were pronounced dead at the scene and one man and one woman were rushed to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva.

The school bus was taking Lily Lake Grade School students home for the day, Hain said. District 301 officials including Superintendent Todd Stirn went to the scene of the crash, Hain said. Trauma counseling will be available through the district for students who need it, Hain said.

Hain said more information about the crash will be released later Monday evening.