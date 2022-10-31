School bus involved in fatal Campton Hills crash, but no students injured
Updated 10/31/2022 4:53 PM
A school bus was involved in a fatal crash on Empire Road between Burlington Road and Route 47 in Campton Hills, Kane County sheriff's officials said Monday afternoon.
There were no fatalities on the school bus, and the crash is under investigation, officials said in a brief message Monday afternoon.
A news conference is planned for 6 p.m. Please check back for more information.
