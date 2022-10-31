Police: Two men charged after fight over gun during drug deal in Elgin

Two men face felony charges for their role in a fight over a gun during a drug deal Saturday afternoon at the Clock Tower Plaza in Elgin, police said Monday evening.

Steven L. Ward Jr., 23, of Elgin, and Gabrell J. Spruill, 22, of Chicago, both face charges of aggravated battery, mob action and reckless discharge of a firearm. Ward also is charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and criminal trespass to vehicles.

Both had a bail hearing before a Kane County judge Monday. Ward would have to pay $7,500 to be released pending trial, while Spruill would have to pay $2,500.

Ward, Spruill and a third man met at the plaza for a drug deal just before 1:20 p.m. Saturday, said Elgin police Sgt. Mike Martino.

Martino said that at some point during the transaction, one of the three pulled out a handgun and a struggle broke out. The gun discharged at least once, but no one was shot, Martino said.

Officers arrived at 1:22 p.m. and apprehended Ward, Spruill and the third man, who had all tried to flee, Martino said.

Martino said he did not want to say which of the three pulled the gun because the investigation is ongoing.

The third man sustained a nonlife-threatening injury when he was struck in the head by the gun. Martino said the third man may or may not be charged depending on how the investigation proceeds.