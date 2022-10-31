GOP House leader coming to Oak Brook this week for Pekau fundraiser

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, June 2022U.S. House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy is coming to the suburbs Friday to campaign for 6th District congressional candidate Keith Pekau.

U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy will stump for suburban congressional candidate Keith Pekau on Friday.

McCarthy, of California, will visit Oak Brook just four days before Tuesday's election. Pekau, who is Orland Park's mayor, is challenging U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove for the 6th District seat.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, also of California, came to the Chicago area nearly two weeks ago to support Casten and other Democratic candidates.

McCarthy is set to be the special guest at a fundraiser for Pekau at the Hyatt Lodge, 2815 Jorie Blvd.

A VIP reception and roundtable discussion is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., and a cocktail reception will begin at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $75 per person or $100 for a pair. VIP tickets are $500 each. They can be purchased at keithpekau.com/mccarthy.

Redrawn ahead of this election, the 6th District includes much of the West and Southwest suburbs in Cook and DuPage counties.