Coroner's office IDs 8-month-old boy, 29-year-old woman killed in crash near Waukegan

The 8-month-old boy and 29-year-old woman who were killed Saturday afternoon in a crash near Waukegan were identified by authorities Monday.

Waukegan resident Cecilia Gutierrez-Ramos and her son Angel Gutierrez both died of blunt-force injuries from the crash, according to autopsy results released by the Lake County coroner's office.

Gutierrez-Ramos was in the front passenger's seat of a Toyota sedan that collided with a Dodge Journey SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene. Angel, who was restrained in a car seat behind the driver, was rushed to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries and later died, officials said.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Saturday when the Toyota, which was driven by a 27-year-old Waukegan man, pulled out of a parking lot along Green Bay Road near Atlantic Avenue and was struck northbound Dodge Journey driven by a 34-year-old Zion man, authorities said.

The driver of the Toyota and a 7-year-old Waukegan boy, who was seated behind the front's passenger seat, were hospitalized, as were the driver of the Dodge and his two passengers, a 19-year-old Beach Park man and a 24-year-old Zion man.

The crash remains under investigation.