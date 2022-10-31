Authorities: 83-year-old woman killed in Hanover Park house fire

The Cook County medical examiner's office has identified an 83-year-old woman as the victim of Sunday afternoon's fatal house fire in Hanover Park.

Jovencia S. Valencia was killed and two Hanover Park firefighters were injured in the blaze, authorities said.

According to ABC 7 Chicago, firefighters were called to the one-story, single-family house at about 3:50 p.m. and told someone could be trapped inside.

Firefighters encountered heavy fire in a back bedroom and fire through the roof. When they were able to get the fire under control, they found Valencia's body.

Fire officials said two children managed to escape the blaze before firefighters arrived and were found safe with neighbors.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries. They were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and are expected to fully recover from the injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

An autopsy is slated for Valencia later today, according to the medical examiner's office.