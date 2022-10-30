Man found along Libertyville road with severe head injury

Libertyville police are investigating after a man suffering from a severe head injury was discovered early Sunday morning along a road.

According to police, officers and Libertyville firefighters were dispatched to the area of Winchester Road and Sherborne Court for a report of a person laying on the side of the road. A man in his 50s was located with severe head trauma and taken to local medical facility for treatment, police said.

No other information was immediately available Sunday.

The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team is assisting Libertyville police with the investigation.