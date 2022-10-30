Eight-month-old boy, 29-year-old woman killed in Lake County crash; 5 others injured

An 8-month-old boy and a 29-year-old woman were killed Saturday afternoon when the car in which they were riding collided with an SUV near Waukegan, Lake County sheriff's police said.

Five others were taken to area hospitals, including two with serious injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's police said the infant and woman, who were related, were in a Toyota Corolla driven by a 27-year-old Waukegan man shortly before 4:15 p.m. Saturday. The Toyota pulled out of a parking lot along Green Bay Road near Atlantic Avenue when it was struck by a northbound Dodge Journey driven by a 34-year-old Zion man, authorities said.

The 8-month-old Waukegan boy, who was restrained in a car seat behind the driver, was rushed to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

The 29-year-old Waukegan woman, seated in the front passenger seat, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Toyota and a 7-year-old Waukegan boy, who was seated behind the front passenger seat, also were taken to Condell. The boy suffered serious injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan with serious injuries. Two passengers in the Dodge, a 19-year-old Beach Park man and a 24-year-old Zion man, also were taken to Vista East with minor injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.