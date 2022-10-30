Arlington Heights Road closed after crash damages downtown rail signals

Arlington Heights Road was closed to traffic between Northwest Highway and Sigwalt Street today while crews repaired railroad signals damaged in a two-vehicle crash.

Police said the crash occurred about 7:30 a.m. Sunday when a vehicle traveling south on Arlington Heights Road sideswiped another vehicle at Northwest Highway then struck and knocked down the signals southeast of the Metra commuter station.

The vehicle's driver was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said, while the driver of the second vehicle was hospitalized for precautionary reasons.

Just before noon, crews were still working to restore the signals at the crossing. Shattered glass from the crash was strewed across the tracks.

Trains continue to run through the crossing.

The crash remains under investigation.