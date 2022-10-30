 

Arlington Heights Road closed for hours after crash damages downtown rail signals

  • Crews work along the Metra tracks in downtown Arlington Heights after signals were downed in a two-car crash Sunday morning. Two drivers were taken to the hospital after the crash, though police said neither suffered serious injuries.

      Crews work along the Metra tracks in downtown Arlington Heights after signals were downed in a two-car crash Sunday morning. Two drivers were taken to the hospital after the crash, though police said neither suffered serious injuries. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

  • Traffic was blocked Sunday along Arlington Heights Road in the village's downtown after a two vehicle crash left railroad signals damaged.

      Traffic was blocked Sunday along Arlington Heights Road in the village's downtown after a two vehicle crash left railroad signals damaged. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

  • Repair crews worked Sunday to restore damaged rail signals Sunday at Arlington Heights Road and Northwest Highway in downtown Arlington Heights.

      Repair crews worked Sunday to restore damaged rail signals Sunday at Arlington Heights Road and Northwest Highway in downtown Arlington Heights. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

  • Repair crew trucks parked along Arlington Heights Road south of Northwest Highway.

      Repair crew trucks parked along Arlington Heights Road south of Northwest Highway. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 10/30/2022 3:19 PM

Arlington Heights Road was closed between Northwest Highway and Sigwalt Street for several hours Sunday while crews repaired railroad signals damaged in a two-vehicle crash.

Police said the crash occurred about 7:30 a.m. when a vehicle traveling south on Arlington Heights Road sideswiped another vehicle at Northwest Highway then struck and knocked down the signals southeast of the Metra commuter station.

 

The vehicle's driver was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said, while the driver of the second vehicle was hospitalized for precautionary reasons.

Crews remained on the scene well past noon working to restore the signals at the crossing. The road was back open in both directions later in the afternoon.

Trains continued to run through the crossing while repairs took place.

The crash remains under investigation.

