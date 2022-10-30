Arlington Heights Road closed for hours after crash damages downtown rail signals

Arlington Heights Road was closed between Northwest Highway and Sigwalt Street for several hours Sunday while crews repaired railroad signals damaged in a two-vehicle crash.

Police said the crash occurred about 7:30 a.m. when a vehicle traveling south on Arlington Heights Road sideswiped another vehicle at Northwest Highway then struck and knocked down the signals southeast of the Metra commuter station.

The vehicle's driver was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said, while the driver of the second vehicle was hospitalized for precautionary reasons.

Crews remained on the scene well past noon working to restore the signals at the crossing. The road was back open in both directions later in the afternoon.

Trains continued to run through the crossing while repairs took place.

The crash remains under investigation.