A 'safe and scenic' start to Halloween at Schaumburg's Heritage Farm

  • From left, Truman Pocklington, 10, and sibling John Pocklington, 8, of Des Plaines, peek through a Halloween display Sunday during the Tricks & Treats in the Valley event hosted by the Schaumburg Park District at the Spring Valley Nature Center & Heritage Farm.

  • Liliana, left, and Leah, right, Szewerniak of Schaumburg help arrange the spacesuit helmet of Ranger Skillings, 5, of Schaumburg as they attended the Tricks & Treats in the Valley event Sunday hosted by the Schaumburg Park District at the Spring Valley Nature Center & Heritage Farm.

  • Tessa Sheeks, a volunteer from Roselle, waits for patrons to approach Sunday, including, on left, Christa Madison of Schaumburg, during the Tricks & Treats in the Valley event hosted by the Schaumburg Park District at the Spring Valley Nature Center & Heritage Farm.

  • Myra Owczarzak of Schaumburg, left, a volunteer dressed as a barn cat, engages with Christa Madison of Schaumburg and daughter Cora, 2, on Sunday during the Tricks & Treats in the Valley event hosted by the Schaumburg Park District at the Spring Valley Nature Center & Heritage Farm.

  • Karen Mueller of Schaumburg arranges a scarecrow Sunday before the start of the Tricks & Treats in the Valley event hosted by the Schaumburg Park District at the Spring Valley Nature Center & Heritage Farm.

Updated 10/30/2022 6:14 PM

More than 1,000 trick-or-treaters got an early start on Halloween festivities over the weekend as the Schaumburg Park District hosted Trick & Treats in the Valley at the Spring Valley Nature Center & Heritage Farm.

Combining the theatrics of the former Haunting in the Valley event with a kid-friendly trick-or-treat experience, the event had young participants walking along a trail past many of the farm's historic buildings and then into the woods.

 

"This is just a unique little Halloween celebration for the kids," said David Brooks, manager of conservation services for the Schaumburg Park District. "We're trying to give parents, of young children especially, a safe and scenic and a unique place for their kids to do a little trick or treating, and just have some Halloween fun out here at Spring Valley.

"And it's a great way to show off the nature center and the farm, too," he added.

