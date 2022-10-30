A 'safe and scenic' start to Halloween at Schaumburg's Heritage Farm
More than 1,000 trick-or-treaters got an early start on Halloween festivities over the weekend as the Schaumburg Park District hosted Trick & Treats in the Valley at the Spring Valley Nature Center & Heritage Farm.
Combining the theatrics of the former Haunting in the Valley event with a kid-friendly trick-or-treat experience, the event had young participants walking along a trail past many of the farm's historic buildings and then into the woods.
"This is just a unique little Halloween celebration for the kids," said David Brooks, manager of conservation services for the Schaumburg Park District. "We're trying to give parents, of young children especially, a safe and scenic and a unique place for their kids to do a little trick or treating, and just have some Halloween fun out here at Spring Valley.
"And it's a great way to show off the nature center and the farm, too," he added.