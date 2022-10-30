A 'safe and scenic' start to Halloween at Schaumburg's Heritage Farm

Karen Mueller of Schaumburg arranges a scarecrow Sunday before the start of the Tricks & Treats in the Valley event hosted by the Schaumburg Park District at the Spring Valley Nature Center & Heritage Farm. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Myra Owczarzak of Schaumburg, left, a volunteer dressed as a barn cat, engages with Christa Madison of Schaumburg and daughter Cora, 2, on Sunday during the Tricks & Treats in the Valley event hosted by the Schaumburg Park District at the Spring Valley Nature Center & Heritage Farm. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Tessa Sheeks, a volunteer from Roselle, waits for patrons to approach Sunday, including, on left, Christa Madison of Schaumburg, during the Tricks & Treats in the Valley event hosted by the Schaumburg Park District at the Spring Valley Nature Center & Heritage Farm. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Liliana, left, and Leah, right, Szewerniak of Schaumburg help arrange the spacesuit helmet of Ranger Skillings, 5, of Schaumburg as they attended the Tricks & Treats in the Valley event Sunday hosted by the Schaumburg Park District at the Spring Valley Nature Center & Heritage Farm. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

From left, Truman Pocklington, 10, and sibling John Pocklington, 8, of Des Plaines, peek through a Halloween display Sunday during the Tricks & Treats in the Valley event hosted by the Schaumburg Park District at the Spring Valley Nature Center & Heritage Farm. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

More than 1,000 trick-or-treaters got an early start on Halloween festivities over the weekend as the Schaumburg Park District hosted Trick & Treats in the Valley at the Spring Valley Nature Center & Heritage Farm.

Combining the theatrics of the former Haunting in the Valley event with a kid-friendly trick-or-treat experience, the event had young participants walking along a trail past many of the farm's historic buildings and then into the woods.

"This is just a unique little Halloween celebration for the kids," said David Brooks, manager of conservation services for the Schaumburg Park District. "We're trying to give parents, of young children especially, a safe and scenic and a unique place for their kids to do a little trick or treating, and just have some Halloween fun out here at Spring Valley.

"And it's a great way to show off the nature center and the farm, too," he added.