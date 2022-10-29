Police report multiple fatalities after Friday night crash in Geneva
Updated 10/29/2022 10:32 AM
Geneva police say multiple people are dead and others injured following a crash Friday night near the intersection of Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway.
Authorities were expected to release additional details later today.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
