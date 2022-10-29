2 dead, 2 hurt in early morning 3-vehicle crash in Geneva

Two women are dead and two men were hurt in an early Saturday morning three-vehicle crash in Geneva.

Geneva police said the crash happened at about 12:45 a.m. in the intersection of Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway.

Investigators said a 2016 Dodge Charger driven by a 25-year-old Rockford woman was heading west on Fabyan Parkway and did not stop for a red light at the intersection. It then collided with a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe headed south on Kirk Road.

The collision caused the Dodge to careen into a tow truck that was stopped in the eastbound lanes of Fabyan Parkway waiting to make a left turn onto Kirk Road.

The female driver and her unidentified female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 50-year-old North Aurora man who was the driver of the Hyundai was airlifted to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove where he is listed in critical condition.

The tow truck driver, a 31-year-old Batavia man, was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva with injuries not considered life threatening. He has been discharged from the hospital.

No charges have been filed, police said. The crash remains under investigation.