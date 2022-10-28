Wrestling show returns to Arlington Heights Sunday
Updated 10/28/2022 4:26 PM
A touring wrestling company is coming back to Arlington Heights Sunday for a show that will raise funds for the nonprofit Chicago Adaptive Sports.
The MWA Wrestling event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at the Arlington Ridge Center, 660 N. Ridge Ave. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. for VIP and front row seats and 4 p.m. for general admission. There is also a kids' costume contest planned.
Tickets are $20 for the front row, $12 for general admission, and $5 for kids 12 and younger. Tickets can be purchased at ticketstripe.com/ArlingtonOct30 or at the door.
For more information, contact Seth Goldberg, a longtime wheelchair basketball enthusiast and member of the village's Commission for Citizens, at (847) 636-1636.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.