Wrestling show returns to Arlington Heights Sunday

A touring wrestling company is coming back to Arlington Heights Sunday for a show that will raise funds for the nonprofit Chicago Adaptive Sports.

The MWA Wrestling event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at the Arlington Ridge Center, 660 N. Ridge Ave. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. for VIP and front row seats and 4 p.m. for general admission. There is also a kids' costume contest planned.

Tickets are $20 for the front row, $12 for general admission, and $5 for kids 12 and younger. Tickets can be purchased at ticketstripe.com/ArlingtonOct30 or at the door.

For more information, contact Seth Goldberg, a longtime wheelchair basketball enthusiast and member of the village's Commission for Citizens, at (847) 636-1636.