Woman charged with aggravated DUI, reckless homicide in Rosemont crash

A 34-year-old woman whose blood prosecutors say contained THC -- the active ingredient in marijuana -- has been charged with aggravated DUI in a crash that killed a motorcyclist last June in Rosemont.

Yesenia Medina also is charged with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm in the crash that killed Jesus Austria who was ejected from his motorcycle along with his passenger, prosecutors said. The passenger suffered a shattered hip.

Prosecutors say Medina also struck a second motorcyclist. That motorcyclist, whom prosecutors described as a witness, also had a passenger. Both were ejected from the motorcycle. The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and the passenger suffered a fractured spine, prosecutors said.

Medina told police she saw the motorcycles but thought they were farther away, said Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Aldina Vulic during the bond hearing Friday in Rolling Meadows.

Medina's blood contained 5.6 nanograms per milliliter of THC, which is over the 5.0 limit, Vulic said.

No alcohol was detected in her blood, she added.

According to authorities, Medina was driving north on River Road on June 14 with her nephew and a friend -- both under 18 -- in the car. The motorcyclists were traveling south on River Road when the accident occurred at the Balmoral Avenue intersection.

The motorcyclists had the right of way when Medina made a left turn into their path without having a green arrow for turning, Vulic said.

"The defendant failed to yield to the motorcycles as they were driving on the roadway and also failed to reduce her speed to avoid an accident," said Vulic of the crash, which was captured by a red-light camera.

Cook County Judge Ellen Mandeltort set bail at $20,000 and ordered Medina on house arrest. She also prohibited Medina from driving and from using marijuana, illegal drugs and alcohol.

Medina next appears in court on Nov. 18.