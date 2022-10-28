Two injured in four-vehicle crash in Gurnee

Two people were injured in a four-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Gurnee.

The Gurnee police and fire departments responded to a crash on the northbound off-ramp from Route 21 to Route 120 about 2:40 p.m.

Two people were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in stable condition and three declined treatment, according to the Gurnee Fire Department.

The roadway has been cleared.