Two injured in four-vehicle crash in Gurnee
Updated 10/28/2022 5:13 PM
Two people were injured in a four-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Gurnee.
The Gurnee police and fire departments responded to a crash on the northbound off-ramp from Route 21 to Route 120 about 2:40 p.m.
Two people were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in stable condition and three declined treatment, according to the Gurnee Fire Department.
The roadway has been cleared.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.