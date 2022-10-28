Registration starts soon for Santa's Workshop in Naperville

Registration is coming up quickly for the Santa's Workshop and Santa's Hotline events with the Naperville Park District.

For Santa's Workshop, which will take place from Nov. 28 through Dec. 22, registration begins Tuesday. Registration for Santa's Hotline begins Nov. 28.

Santa's Workshop, located at 441 Aurora Ave. at the Riverwalk Cafe, is an opportunity for families to visit with and take their own pictures with Santa. Registration begins at noon Tuesday and can be done at napervilleparks.org/santasworkshop. Nonresident registration begins at noon Thursday.

The cost is $10 per family for residents and $15 for nonresidents. Families will choose a 15-minute time slot, but time with Santa will be limited to up to five minutes. No on-site registration or walk-ups will be available.

People registering for Santa's Hotline will receive a phone call from Santa or Mrs. Claus. Santa's Hotline is free but requires registration. Calls will take place between 6 and 8 p.m. from Dec. 6 through Dec. 8.

Registration for Santa's Hotline begins at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 28 for residents and Nov. 30 for nonresidents. People can register at napervilleparks.org/santashotline.