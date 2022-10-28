Police warn of rise in 'ruse burglaries'

Ruse burglaries, a technique to lure homeowners outside and distract them while others go inside and steal cash, jewelry and valuables are on the rise, authorities say.

Suspects will use excuses to get homeowners outside, such as claims of being subcontracted by local government, ploys of a broken pipe, and schemes for landscaping services. Some offenders will divert homeowners' attention inside their home while other individuals enter without the homeowner knowing it. Senior citizens are frequent targets of these crimes, police say.

Here are a few tips:

• Never allow anyone inside your home without a scheduled appointment.

• If an individual claims affiliation with your local government, ask the person to produce identification and call the government office to verify the individual.

• Don't go outside your home with an unscheduled visitor leaving your home and valuables unattended.

• Keep an extra watch on elderly neighbors and family members, reminding them of criminal behaviors.

• Educate your relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly, on ruse burglaries. Call 911 to report any suspicious activity.