Highland Park man pleads not guilty to killing parents

A Highland Park man who is accused of stabbing his parents to death last month has pleaded not guilty, the Lake County state's attorney's office announced Friday.

On Sept. 7, Highland Park police arrived at an apartment on the 1800 block of Green Bay Road to perform a wellness check and heard yelling. After receiving no response, officers forced their way in and found 79-year-old Ronald Goldberg and 74-year-old Renee Goldberg on the floor with stab wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Barry Goldberg was near the bodies, covered in blood, and was arrested, the state's attorney's office said in a news release.

Police recovered a large knife near the couple, and Goldberg admitted to police that he killed his mother, according to Assistant State's Attorney Lillian Lewis. Goldberg was living with his parents at the time.

He was indicted by a grand jury on Oct. 5 on six counts of first-degree murder.

Goldberg is being held on $5 million bail. He would need to post $500,000 in cash to be released from the Lake County jail pending trial. His next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.