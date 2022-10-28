Gabbard will appear at Glen Ellyn event for Bailey

Former Democratic presidential candidate and congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii will headline an event Monday in Glen Ellyn for GOP Sen. and gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey. Associated Press/October 2019

A combative week between Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state Sen. Darren Bailey wrapped up Friday with the Xenia Republican announcing a rally in the suburbs with former Democratic congresswoman turned conservative firebrand Tulsi Gabbard.

The event headlining the one-time Democratic presidential candidate from Hawaii, who renounced her party Oct. 11, is set for Monday in Glen Ellyn and could be a boost for Bailey.

The downstate farmer trails in recent polls, but campaign officials contend the race is tightening.

As a bookend, Democrat Pritzker last Friday released an advertisement featuring an endorsement from former President Barack Obama.

The rivals in the Nov. 8 gubernatorial election had their last face-to-face debate Oct. 18 but clashed on hot-button issues, such as abortion, throughout the week.

On Wednesday, Pritzker stood with Planned Parenthood officials in Chicago and warned that Bailey and former President Donald Trump "are hellbent on taking us back to the 1950s, when the basic right to women's bodily autonomy and reproductive health didn't exist."

Democrats have passed strong reproductive rights laws so "even though we're surrounded by states that were working to criminalize abortion, Illinois would remain fiercely pro-choice. But that can all be taken away if these MAGA Republicans get elected," Pritzker said.

Bailey called Pritzker a "divisive failure."

"Illinois already has the most permissive abortion rights in the country; they're not under threat, and I couldn't change them on my own if I wanted to," he said.

"My focus is on uniting our state and making Illinois safer and more affordable for everyone."

The suburbs are a battleground in the governor's race with Bailey stumping in Elk Grove Village Monday and Oak Brook Tuesday while Pritzker rallied with supporters Wednesday in Grayslake and Waukegan.