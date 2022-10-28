Duckworth, Salvi find rare common ground -- in Arlington Heights for Bears stadium

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, left, and Republican challenger Kathy Salvi prepare to square off in a forum Thursday evening at the WTTW studio. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Republican challenger Kathy Salvi couldn't be further apart on gun control, abortion rights, inflation, or just about any other key issue facing residents in Illinois and beyond.

But they did find one rare patch of common ground during a televised forum Thursday night, as both Senate candidates agreed the Chicago Bears should ditch Soldier Field in favor of greener pastures in Arlington Heights.

"I do think they should go to Arlington Heights with a new stadium, because more people will get to it, and I think there's a greater chance of having greater growth out there," Duckworth said when tossed that political football during the forum sponsored by the Chicago Sun-Times, WBEZ and WTTW.

