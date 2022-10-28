Dog rescued during Aurora house fire
Updated 10/28/2022 4:25 PM
Aurora firefighters rescued a dog during a house fire Friday morning but were unable to find another dog.
The fire was reported at 11:59 a.m. on the 500 block of West Park Avenue. Flames were visible from the rear of the first floor of the two-story house.
No one was home at the time. But a resident arrived later and told firefighters two dogs -- a pit bull and a chihuahua -- were inside.
Firefighters found the pit bull on the first floor, unconscious and not breathing. It was revived after paramedics provided oxygen to it.
The chihuahua is still missing.
The city's victim services team is helping the two adults and two children who live there.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.