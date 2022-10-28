Dog rescued during Aurora house fire

A house on the 500 block of West Park Avenue in Aurora caught fire Friday morning. Nobody was at home, but one dog was overcome by smoke, and another is missing. Courtesy of the Aurora Fire Department

Paramedics administer oxygen to a dog overcome by smoke from a house fire Friday morning. The dog was revived. Courtesy of the Aurora Fire Department

Aurora firefighters rescued a dog during a house fire Friday morning but were unable to find another dog.

The fire was reported at 11:59 a.m. on the 500 block of West Park Avenue. Flames were visible from the rear of the first floor of the two-story house.

No one was home at the time. But a resident arrived later and told firefighters two dogs -- a pit bull and a chihuahua -- were inside.

Firefighters found the pit bull on the first floor, unconscious and not breathing. It was revived after paramedics provided oxygen to it.

The chihuahua is still missing.

The city's victim services team is helping the two adults and two children who live there.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.