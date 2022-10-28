COVID-19 hospitalizations climbing once again statewide

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois are at their highest levels in more than a month.

Hospitals across the state averaged 1,096 COVID-19 patients a day over the past week, up from a daily average of 964 a week ago, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

That amounts to 13.7% increase in one week's time.

Currently, there are 1,080 patients being treated for COVID-19 statewide. Earlier in the week, there were 1,153, the most since Sept. 21, according to IDPH figures.

Among those currently hospitalized are 129 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds.

A week ago, there were 124 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, IDPH records show.

IDPH officials are also reporting 13,642 more cases diagnosed over the past week, up from 11,955 new cases a week ago.

Another 67 Illinois residents died from COVID-19 in the past week as well, bringing the state's death toll from the respiratory disease to 35,235 since the outset of the pandemic.

"As the weather is getting colder and Halloween is nearly upon us, Illinois and much of the nation are seeing a notable increase in individuals getting sick from respiratory viruses, including the flu, RSV and once again COVID-19," IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said. "This uptick makes it critically important for everyone to use the tools that are available to protect yourself and your family. Vaccines remain the most powerful tool to prevent serious illness."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that Illinois is one of just 12 states where more than 10% of the eligible population of resident age 5 and older have received a dose of the vaccine booster specifically designed to fight against the more aggressive omicron subvariants of the virus.

The CDC is reporting 70.4% of the state's 12.8 million residents have completed the primary vaccination schedule.