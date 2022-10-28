Carpentersville trustees plan open house to discuss potential warehouse development

Carpentersville officials are hosting an open house in November to discuss a potential warehouse and logistics development on 90 acres at the southeast corner of Randall and Binnie roads.

Missouri-based US Capital Development has not yet submitted formalized plans to build on the property in an unincorporated area between Carpentersville and West Dundee. But in September, Carpentersville trustees and zoning officials discussed a concept plan presented by the developer that included three warehouse buildings totaling 1 million square feet.

More than 200 residents attended the September meeting to voice concerns about the potential development. The plan continues to draw opposition.

Village officials hope to address any questions during a Nov. 17 meeting at the Randall Oaks Banquet Facility, at 4101 Binnie Road in West Dundee, from 5 to 7 p.m.

"We're going to go and see what they say," said Tom French, who lives in an unincorporated area near West Dundee. "We've obviously gotten their attention. Hopefully, something good will come out of this."

Though the developer has not submitted formal plans to develop the property or to annex into Carpentersville, village officials said they planned the November meeting to answer questions and dispel any misinformation about potential development. Officials from US Capital Development will also be at the meeting.

"We understand that there are concerns about this proposal, including environmental and traffic impacts," Village President John Skillman said in a written statement, adding that any development proposal would go through a thorough review.

Though US Capital Development has not presented any formal plans, Carpentersville trustees in September created a new zoning category that would allow for a limited number of industrial uses along the Randall Road corridor. The zoning does not currently apply to any property. There have been no applications made requesting the new zoning.