Aurora sex offender faces child pornography charges

A registered sex offender has been charged with several dozen counts of child pornography crimes and unauthorized video recording.

Bail was set at $400,000 Thursday for Gabriel Martinez, 29, of the 400 block of Pearl Street in Aurora.

According to Kane County court records, Martinez is charged with 10 counts of reproduction or dissemination of child pornography depicting a child. In addition, he is charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of unauthorized video recording in a residence. All are felonies.

Martinez is on the Illinois Sex Offender Registry for a 2016 Kane County case in which he pleaded guilty to criminal sexual abuse by force. According to the registry, the victim was 12. He was sentenced in that case to 180 days in jail and 24 months of probation.

The most serious charges he now faces are Class X felonies, punishable by six to 30 years in prison.

To be freed pretrial, Martinez would have to post $40,000 bond.