Teachers ink new 5-year deal with Libertyville District 70

The Libertyville Elementary District 70 school board this week approved a 5-year contract with teachers that runs from Aug. 25, 2023 to Aug. 25, 2028. Daily Herald file photo

In what was described as a collaborative effort that included concessions by both parties, teachers and Libertyville Elementary District 70 officials inked a five-year contract nearly 10 months before the current pact ends.

The agreement runs from Aug. 25, 2023, to Aug. 25, 2028, and covers about 210 teachers. It will allow District 70 to attract new teachers, retain quality veterans and be "fiscally responsible and sustainable into the future for all stakeholders," according to the district.

Teachers will get an average annual salary increase of 2.39% based on experience and education, according to the district. Adjustments to sick day accrual, maternity leave and tuition reimbursement, for example, were part of negotiations but there were "no real issues," according to school board President Wendy Schilling.

"It was a very clean contract," she said. The parties have been working on the new contract for two months.

Libertyville Education Association President Cheryl Crenshaw, who held the same position when the current five-year contract was reached in 2018, said membership approval of the new deal was nearly unanimous.

"I'm just really proud of our district," she told the school board Monday after it approved the agreement 7-0. "The respect and collaboration means a lot to the teachers and to me."

Because salary and benefit increases aren't tied to the Consumer Price Index, which fluctuates from year to year, the district can budget with set numbers allowing greater flexibility and forecasting, she said.

Schilling said union requests were in line with the district's five-year fiscal plan and puts it in a good financial position moving forward.

"We can now focus solely on students and student growth as well as the needs of this district to address our aging buildings and some of our deferred maintenance," she said.

Superintendent Rebecca Jenkins, who was hired last April, said the contract supports teachers, shows "our care and investment in our staff," while being fiscally responsible for the district and community.

"I am just so pleased and proud that we were able to do this so early and in the best interest of all parties," she said.

Teachers coming out of school with a Bachelor of Arts degree will start at $43,371 the first year of the contract. Starting salaries increase to $44,687 the last year of the contract.

A teacher with a master's degree and 10 years experience will earn $65,498 the first year and $67,485 the last year of the contract.

Other changes include: An increase in the tuition reimbursement from $2,050 to $2,250 annually over the life of the contract; increased opportunities for online courses; and, increased summer curriculum work compensation from $175 to $275 annually over the life of the contract.

Also, married staff members are eligible for up to 12 weeks of maternity leave each rather than 12 weeks shared.