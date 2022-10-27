Murder charges dropped for Naperville woman who killed boyfriend after 'chronic domestic abuse'

A Naperville woman who shot a man to death is free after DuPage County prosecutors dropped all charges against her Thursday.

State's Attorney Robert Berlin made the decision, according to a news release, after receiving new evidence about the violent nature of the victim toward the defendant, April O. Turner, and many other people.

"This evidence shines a new light on the case that unequivocally confirms Ms. Turner was the victim of chronic domestic abuse at the hands of the victim. I fully understand the weight and consequences of this decision to both the victim's family and to Ms. Turner. I made this decision, however, focused squarely on justice, based solely on the facts and circumstances of the case as well as the law in Illinois regarding the admissibility of evidence in self-defense cases," Berlin said.

Turner killed Nicarro Drake on March 17, 2020, in their home on the 6S100 block of Lakewood Drive.

At Turner's initial bail hearing, a prosecutor said Turner and Drake were drinking heavily at Turner's home, along with two other women. Those women left. Turner told police she accused Drake of flirting with them. She said Drake attacked her, hitting her in the face and knocking her down. She hit him with a metal towel bar.

The other women returned as Turner retrieved a 9 mm handgun from a closet. Turner shot Drake, hitting him in the chest. She then called 911.

Turner told investigators that "she had swallowed everything up and could not take it anymore," the bail hearing prosecutor said.

What changed

In July, Turner's lawyer sought the judge's permission to argue self-defense. The motion called Drake a "serial domestic violence perpetrator."

It quoted from a report written by the lead detective: "It appears Nicarro's history of violence, abuse of women, abandonment of women and noncompliance with laws placed him in a situation of danger. Not only did he appear to be a danger to others (especially women), but his conduct and actions resulted in him becoming a victim."

At least 11 women had sought orders of protection against Drake, according to the motion. Nearly two dozen violence-related criminal cases had been filed against him since 2005. It also detailed numerous times when Drake threatened or hit Turner, often because he saw her speaking to another man without his permission.