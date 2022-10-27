27-year-old woman charged in Beach Park stabbing

Quick action by Lake County sheriff's deputies may have saved the life of a 28-year-old man stabbed Wednesday night in a Beach Park hotel room, authorities said.

Cadedra C. Wells, 27, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon for stabbing a man she lived with in a hotel room in the 39000 block of North Sheridan Road.

Wells also was charged with two counts of domestic battery in connection with the stabbing.

Sheriff's deputies were sent to the hotel about 11 p.m. after a 28-year-old man reported needing help because an acquaintance he lives with stabbed him.

The man had a deep wound on one of his forearms, police said. Deputies applied a high-pressure bandage on the wound and kept pressure until the man was taken by paramedics to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to sheriff's Deputy Chief Chris Covelli.

Wells, who lives at the same address, returned to the room after being out for a period of time and stabbed the man after an argument, police said. She was found in the hotel room with a knife in her pocket, Covelli said.

He said the man had lost a significant amount of blood before deputies were able to stop the bleeding.

Wells also had an active Cook County arrest warrant for domestic battery, Covelli said. She was being held in the Lake County jail on $250,000 and would need to post 10% or $25,000 to be released. If she posts that amount, Wells would be released to the custody of Cook County on the warrant, Covelli said.

Her next court date is Nov. 22.

"I commend my deputies for their quick actions, immediately applying first aid to the victim, potentially saving his life, then taking the offender into custody without incident," Sheriff John Idleburg said. "Yet another example of their heroism we see on a daily basis."