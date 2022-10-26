Sheriff: Lake County man threatened judge, faces new charge

A defendant in a domestic battery case being heard in Lake County is facing a new charge after threatening a judge, authorities said.

Joseph W. Lichon, 29, of the 0-100 block of North Lake Avenue in Third Lake, was arrested Sunday and charged with threatening a public official, a felony.

Lichon made the thread Oct. 13 during a phone conversation with a Lake County circuit court clerk's office employee, Lake County Sheriff's Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said.

Lichon said he was frustrated he hadn't yet had a jury trial and said he was going to hurt the judge, Covelli said.

A deputy with the sheriff's court emergency response team spoke to Lichon before he hung up, authorities said.

A warrant subsequently was issued for Lichon's arrest.

Lichon is being held at the Lake County jail on $50,000 bond. He is next scheduled to appear in court Oct. 31.