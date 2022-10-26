Man charged with murdering 68-year-old Aurora resident

An Aurora man is being held on $2 million bail, charged with murdering a 68-year-old man in his home.

Edgar Lara-Giron, 33, of the 1000 block of South Fourth Street, has been held in the Kane County jail since he was charged Friday, according to Kane County court and jail records.

He is accused of hitting Isidro Nevarez multiple times in the head with a blunt object sometime on Oct. 13 or 14, according to the charges.

Lara-Giron faces two counts of first-degree murder. He also faces two charges of receiving or possessing a stolen Toyota Tacoma truck and three counts of using a forged debit or credit card.

The last charge alleges he used someone's debit card to make purchases under $300 on Oct. 14 and 15.

The charges do not specify to whom the truck or debit card belonged. Aurora police have referred questions to the Kane County state's attorney's office. The Daily Herald asked it for information Tuesday; the office spokesman said it intends to put out a news release.

In an Oct. 17 news release, police said officers responded at about 8:40 p.m. Oct. 14 to a home on Grove Street. They found Nevarez deceased in the house.

Lara-Giron's next court date is Nov. 3.

According to court records, Lara-Giron was on release at the time on a personal-recognizance bond in a 2021 case where he was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Nevarez was survived by five sisters and two brothers, according to his obituary.