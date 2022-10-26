Get ready to vote with the Daily Herald 2022 election section
Updated 10/26/2022 9:47 AM
Get ready for the 2022 election with the Daily Herald's special election section.
Election Day is less than two weeks away, and we're here to help with coverage of Congressional races down to your local county board seats.
Our Election 2022 coverage includes:
• Candidate Q&As
• The latest news on the issues
• Our endorsements
• Videos of endorsement interviews
• Sign up for our election newsletter
Go to dailyherald.com/election to check out all our election coverage.
To get election updates sent directly to you, sign up for our election newsletter.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
